Nearly blind dog rescued from Texas dump now being fostered in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A local animal rescue group is taking care of a dog found abandoned and mostly blind at a Texas landfill.

“Buddy” is a 7-year-old boxer-pit mix. He is in foster care at Colorado-based Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue.

“Who just leaves a poor pup at a dump?” asked volunteer Whitney Reiners-Wickboldt.

Despite coming in underweight, the prognosis for the now-70-pound Buddy is good.

“He thinks he’s a lap dog,” said Reiners-Wickboldt. “He wants to snuggle and be as close to people as possible.”

Ho-Bo Care Rescue is no stranger to high-profile cases. In the spring of 2017, Ho-Bo Care rescued a Boxer by the name of “Spartan.” Spartan was badly emaciated.

Veterinarians at Colorado State University were able to pinpoint a cause and get Spartan back on his way to good health. Eventually, Spartan would find his new, forever home.

If you’d like to help Buddy, visit the rescue organization’s website.