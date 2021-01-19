Nearly $200K in winning Colorado lottery tickets still waiting to be cashed in

DENVER (KDVR) — Check your pockets, purses and glove boxes: there are several winning lottery tickets in Colorado that still have not been cashed.

With two big jackpots fueling a surge in Powerball and Mega Millions ticket sales, Colorado Lottery officials are urging players to check their tickets carefully in case they win a prize other than the jackpot.

“As interesting as our winner stories are, sometimes the near misses are also very interesting,” Colorado Lottery Director Tom Seaver told FOX31.

Between Powerball and Mega Millions, there are 184 winning tickets worth $50 or more on Colorado Lottery’s unclaimed prizes list. In total, it comes out to nearly nearly $200,000 in winnings waiting to be won. This does not include much smaller prize winnings, drawings specific to Colorado or scratch-off tickets.

It is unclear if players simply don’t know they have a winning ticket, if they have misplaced a winning ticket or just choose not to claim the prize.

“I think what happens a lot of times is players play for the big jackpot games like now and then they check their numbers and they didn’t match all of them so they just pitch the ticket or they put it in a pocket and it doesn’t get checked,” Seaver said.

Most of the unclaimed prizes are modest amounts ranging from $50 to a few hundred dollars. Currently, there are ten Mega Millions tickets somewhere out there worth between $1,000 and $2,000.

Those tickets were sold in Limon, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Denver, Lafayette, Longmont, Lakewood, Littleton, Avon and Glenwood Springs between August and December 2020.

“We’ve had people come in the last possible couple of days and claim their prize and it’s like what were you waiting for?” Seaver said.

There is also an outstanding $150,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold at a King Soopers in Windsor for the drawing on Aug. 1, 2020. If it remains unclaimed, it will expire on Jan. 28, 2021.

“It’s not that the money goes to waste because unclaimed prizes go to our beneficiaries which are parks, wildlife, open space and schools,” Seaver said.