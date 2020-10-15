N.M. police: Missing man tied to slain murder suspect was last seen in Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a missing man with connections to a murder suspect recently killed by police.

Police say Inn Sohn, 46, has been missing since late August. The last person believed to have seen him in Albuquerque was Matthew Montoya, who was shot and killed by APD officers Monday after he killed his own wife. Police say Sohn and Montoya attended the same church.

Sohn lives in Albuquerque, but was in Colorado at the time he was last heard from.

Between August 25 and August 29, Sohn was spotted in Durango, Telluride, and Norwood, Colorado. Sohn was seen at a local liquor store in Norwood on August 28, and unconfirmed sightings showed him in Telluride on August 27.

Sohn is 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say Sohn was driving a 2014 brown Honda 4 door hatchback with a California license plate 7DTP255.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call APD at 505-242-2677.

Related Coverage: