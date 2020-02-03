Live Now
Trump impeachment trial
1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Academy School of Driving Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Dist. 11 District 49 Fellowship of the Rockies - Colorado Springs First Presbyterian Church Harrison Dist. 2 Manitou Springs SD 14 Mountain Springs Church Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak Library Dist. St. Mary's High School The Springs Vineyard The Vanguard School

‘My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension’; Mikaela Shiffrin’s dad dies unexpectedly

State

by: KDVR FOX31 Denver

Posted: / Updated:

ASPEN, CO – MARCH 19: Eileen Shiffrin, Mikaela Shiffrin and Jeff Shiffrin pose with the globes for being awarded the overall season ladies’ champion and lasies’ season slalom champion at the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals at Aspen Mountain on March 19, 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

VAIL, Colo.– Vail native and Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin posted on Twitter Monday that her father, Jeff, died unexpectedly.

She also shared, “…but above everything else, he taught us the golden rule: be nice, think first. This is something I will carry with me forever. He was the firm foundation of our family and we miss him terribly…” “Thank you, from the depths of my heart, for respecting my family’s privacy as we grieve during this unimaginable and devastating time.”

Jeff’s cause of death has not been shared yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local