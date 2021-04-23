Music is back at Red Rocks Amphitheater, starting with 4 nights of LOTUS

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Music is back at Red Rocks Amphitheater with four nights of LOTUS, an electronic jam band from Philadelphia.

A few shows were held in the venue in late fall of 2020, but no more than 175 people were allowed to attend.

On Thursday, venue manager Tad Bowman spoke with FOX31 about the grand re-opening, excited to finally welcome in a crowd of music lovers once again.

“I think tonight is just going to be exciting to see people back here at Red Rocks having fun,” said Bowman. “We have more reduced capacity shows in the month of May and we are looking forward to getting back to full activity later in the summer.”

Tonight is the night! @LotusTweets reopens @RedRocksCO. Stage crews and amphitheater staff are getting the stage and seating areas ready ahead of the concert. Also making a debut is the venue's new $6M stage ceiling that can hold more lights and sound equipment. Rock on! @KDVR pic.twitter.com/SVFH2ySNIE — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) April 22, 2021

The venue is allowed to hold 2,500 people at once. That’s about a quarter of its total capacity of 9,500.

Masks inside the venue are strongly recommended. Venue staff asks guests to park in the lot that most aligns with the section you have tickets for that you and stay in your designated section for the remainder of the show. Ticketholders will be given wristbands at the entrance so it’s clear exactly where each person should be during the show.

Red Rocks will also debut its new $6 million stage ceiling. Construction started in September and is just finishing up. This week, light and sound equipment was installed. The old stage roof could hold about 30,000 pounds while the new roof can hold about 150,000 pounds, allowing production crews to setup more lights and larger video screens.

“With having most of last year not happening, we really had to pull people together,” said Bowman. “But even though it all happened so last minute, everyone is doing a great job making it all happen.”

The visitors center will be open for guests, as well as concession stands for those attending the concerts this spring.