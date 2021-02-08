Mountain traffic alert: I-70 closed at Vail Pass on Monday

Interstate 70 near Vail around 7:30 a.m. Monday. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Drivers should expect significant delays on Interstate 70 in the mountains on Monday, as closures are planned on Vail Pass, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. The shutdown is to allow crews to do winter maintenance operations.

The closures are planned to begin after 9:30 a.m. and could last throughout the day, CDOT said.

“During winter maintenance operations, I-70 will be closed between Mile Points 180 and 190, on the either side of a section of I-70 known as the Narrows. Motorists should expect eastbound and westbound delays during and after the closures take place,” CDOT said.

The department said it will post updates on its Twitter and Facebook pages as the day progresses.

Traffic and road condition updates are also available on the CDOT website.