Mountain lion that attacked two near Loveland tests positive for rabies

LOVELAND, Colo. — A mountain lion that attacked two people west of Loveland Wednesday has tested positive for rabies, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The attack happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. CPW said a man and a delivery driver were talking outside of a home when the driver noticed a mountain lion come up from behind his truck. The mountain lion attacked the other person, causing injuries.

When Larimer County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the mountain lion still in the area. When they tried to contain it, it attacked one of the deputies, according to CPW.

Part of the attack was caught on video.

As the lion moved across the Big Thompson River and near a home on Black Crow Road, a CPW wildlife officer shot and killed it.

Both of the people who were attacked were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

CPW confirmed Friday that the mountain lion has tested positive for rabies. They said both victims have been notified, and the Larimer County public health department is managing the rabies exposure investigation and response.