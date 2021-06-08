Mother of California boy found dead along Vegas trailhead arrested in Denver

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, wanted in her 7-year-old son’s death, was last seen checking into a hotel in Denver on May 31, 2021. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Las Vegas Police Department announced Tuesday morning that the mother of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead last month was arrested in Denver.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, of San Jose, California, was arrested Tuesday morning by the Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force led by the FBI.

Moreno Rodriguez will be booked into an area jail pending extradition to Las Vegas.

The boy’s body was found at a Las Vegas trailhead on May 28, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police called the boy John “Little Zion” Doe until his body was identified as Liam Huston of San Jose.