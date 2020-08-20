More northern, western Colorado highways closed due to wildfires

Several highways across northern and western Colorado are closed due to wildfires burning nearby.
Here’s a look at current closures as of Thursday morning:
- Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed between Mile Point 116 (Glenwood Springs) and MP 140 (Gypsum) due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. The closure began August 10, when the Grizzly Creek Fire began burning along the interstate.
- Colorado Highway 14 is closed from west of Cameron Pass and Walden (Mile Point 61) for eastbound traffic and at Rustic and County Road 69 (MP 91) for westbound traffic due to the Cameron Peak Wildfire.
- Colorado Highway 139 (Douglas Pass) is closed due to fire activity from the Pine Gulch Fire. The closure is north of Loma (Fruita/Grand Junction) and between Mile Point 6 and MP 39.
CDOT is encouraging travelers to take the recommended detour routes–outlined below–and avoid relying on mapping apps. These apps can lead drivers onto forest roads and over mountain passes that aren’t built for heavy traffic or two-wheel-drive cars.
Suggested detour routes
I-70
- I-70 through traffic: CDOT recommends a southern detour route, due to construction on commonly used northern alternate routes. Drivers should anticipate additional traffic on these routes. CDOT has paused some construction projects in order to accommodate detour traffic. CDOT discourages travelers from using highways north of I-70 as a through route, due to construction zones (even if projects are paused during the closure).
- WESTBOUND I-70: Denver metro area travelers can travel on US 285 to US 50, and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use CO 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or usus CO 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50.
- EASTBOUND I-70: Drivers traveling from Grand Junction can use US 50 east to US 285 and continue to Denver. Eastbound travelers on US 50/285 may also use US 24, CO 91or CO 9 for destinations at or near Vail, Copper Mountain or Silverthorne.
- Note about Independence Pass: CO 82 between Aspen and US 24 is open with limited access and alternating traffic, controlled by flagging personnel. Only passenger vehicles, such as cars, SUVs and vans are allowed. No commercial motor vehicles (CMVs), camper trailers, recreational or similar vehicles are allowed. A 35-foot length restriction is in place. Drivers should expect slow speeds, lengthy travel times and potential delays of up to two hours if traveling over Independence Pass. Campers and recreational vehicles are strongly advised to seek alternate southern routes.
- Note about other mountain passes: CDOT asks that motorists not use Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman Pass, or other county or forest service roads in Eagle and Garfield counties as a detour. These roads are not built for heavy traffic or commercial oversize vehicles.
Highway 139
- CDOT recommends traveling on CO 9 or CO 131 to access US Highway 40, or to travel in reverse from NW Colorado to points south or the recommended detour around the I-70 closure. CDOT advises commercial traffic to use CO 9 instead of CO 131, for safety purposes. Please note that while CO 13 is open at this time, it is not a recommended detour due to construction. Oversize commercial vehicles are not allowed on CO 13 due to construction restrictions.
Highway 14
- CDOT recommends detouring north on US Highway 287 or Interstate 25 to Laramie, Wyoming, and then traveling on Wyoming Highway 230 to Walden, Colo.
Know before you go
CDOT is reminding drivers that wildfires are an active situation, and closure information can change quickly as fires spread. They’re encouraging drivers to:
- Avoid fire areas and be prepared for new road conditions and delays.
- “Know before you go” by checking COtrip.org before traveling.
- Have detour maps handy (see above).
- Pack emergency food, water, and other supplies.