Monarch Casino Resort Spa to host career fair Aug. 17-21

BLACK HAWK, Colo.–The Monarch Casino Resort Spa is hosting a career fair starting Tuesday, Aug. 17 until Saturday, Aug. 21 in their Crystal Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The company boasts a 401K+ match, 2 full weeks of paid time off and a full benefits package including health, dental, life, vision and short-term disability insurance.

For individuals who do not own a vehicle, Monarch Casino offers a discounted shuttle pass which can both pick up and drop off those who need transportation within the metro area.

To learn more about the career paths available with the casino and about the company itself, visit their website.