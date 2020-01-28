‘Mom jst pls report me mom some guys have me’; Police searching for missing Denver woman

DENVER – Denver police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday at Terreno Macizo nightclub.

Patricia Ramirez, 23, sent her mother text messages on Sunday saying, “Mom help some guys picked me up idk were am mom pls help me mom they want to take my phn away idk were am goin..”.

Family members of Ramirez said that she was last seen wearing the outfit pictured below–a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and dark bottoms.

FOX31 reached out to DPD. Police said there is a missing persons case open for Ramirez and they’re looking into the circumstances of her disappearance.

Family members of Ramirez said she is a mother of four.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.