Mobile vaccine clinic running for western Colorado counties

WESTERN COLORADO — People living along the wester nslope are able to get their vaccine through a mobile vaccination clinic that started Saturday. It will give out free Pfizer vaccines and run for at least three months.

Planned stops include clinics in Summit, Eagle, Garfield, and Mesa County.

You will need an ID and appointments are encouraged but not required.

In response, Governor Jared Polis said these clinics will help get ever more shots into arms and save lives in hard to reach communities.

Polis said in part, “We are hopeful we can get even mroe shots into arms and saves lives in hard-to-reach communities. We are committed to bringing the vaccine to you. There are no more excuses.”