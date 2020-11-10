Mistrial declared in Mark Redwine trial

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of Mark Redwine, who is accused of killing his son Dylan Redwine in 2012.

A status conference for Redwine’s case was being held Monday when the decision was announced.

According to Colorado Supreme Court spokesperson Rob McCallum, the decision was made after a member of the defense team reported COVID-19 symptoms.

“Defense counsel filed a motion stating that part of the defense team is experiencing COVID symptoms (test pending) and asked for a mistrial. After deliberation, Judge Wilson granted the motion,” McCallum said in a tweet.

The trial has been delayed several times since it was initially supposed to begin in 2018, including an extended delay after Redwine’s lawyer was arrested on domestic violence charges last summer.

Most recently, the judge suspended court activities after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms last week. The trial process was set to resume Monday after the judge received negative test results.

Investigators say Redwine killed his 13-year-old son, Dylan, shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit.

“The whole process, the whole system, in my opinion, is based on what’s best for the defense and not what’s best for the victims,” Elaine Hall, Dylan’s mother, said. “We need some finality, we need to be able to make decisions on our life without having this trial loom in the background.”

Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir.

Redwine faces charges of second-degree murder and child abuse.