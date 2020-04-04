Missing Thornton toddler, parents found near US-Mexico border

State

by: KDVR FOX31 Denver

Posted: / Updated:

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Thornton 2-year-old and her parents missing since Monday morning were found near the U.S.-Mexico border south of San Diego, the Thornton Police Department said Friday evening.

Liu Nei Li, 40, Zaiqiao Feng, 48, and their 2-year-old daughter were last seen leaving their home on East 130th Way on Monday morning, according to TPD.

The family left their 5-year-old daughter at home. According to police, the parents told the 5-year-old they were going to the grocery store.

The 5-year-old was home alone for most of Monday. Relatives found her in the front yard about 9 p.m., police said.

Relatives contacted police about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon executing a search warrant at the home, authorities found an illegal marijuana grow.

Neither the toddler nor her parents were harmed.

Charges against the parents are pending, TPD said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local