Body of missing paddleboarder recovered from Chatfield Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team searches for the body of a missing person in Chatfield Reservoir Sunday evening. / Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a missing paddleboarder was recovered from Chatfield Reservoir Sunday evening, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

South Metro Fire Rescue said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they got a call about two paddleboarders in distress at the reservoir. One of the paddleboarders was pushed to shore by the wind, where they were evaluated by medics. The other went under the water and did not resurface.

Update – Two paddle boarders were in distress. One was pushed to shore by the wind and is being evaluated by medics. Witnesses report the other individual went under the water and has not been found. Search operations continue. SMFR, @CPW_NE & @jeffcosheriffco working together. pic.twitter.com/LFeme6I0lD — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 11, 2020

CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team used sonar equipment to continue the search through the evening. They said around 10:20 p.m. Sunday that the paddleboarder’s body had been found.

The body of the missing person in Chatfield Reservoir has been located. It will be turned over to the Jefferson County coroner, who will determine a cause of death and make an identification of the victim. pic.twitter.com/2M5O7GqkGW — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 12, 2020

The Jefferson County coroner’s office will release the victim’s name and determine how they died.

Wind may have played a factor in the accident. Strong gusts swept across the Front Range Sunday, causing problems including accidents, power outages and tree damage.

This is at least the third death at Chatfield Reservoir this season. In August, an 18-year-old drowned after encountering a significant drop off in the water. Another man drowned after falling off an inner tube in June.