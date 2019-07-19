Missing hiker found dead on Torrey’s Peak in Colorado

Several agencies, including the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Alpine Search and Rescue Team, Flight for Life, the Colorado Air National Guard, and the United States Air Force assisted in the search for a missing hiker on Torrey’s Peak this week. The hiker’s body was found around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. / Photo courtesy Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man who was reported missing after he didn’t return from a hike in Colorado’s high country has been found dead.

Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling says Don Chambliss, of Englewood, went missing in the area of Gray’s and Torrey’s peaks on Tuesday. Chambliss’ body was found Thursday afternoon on Torrey’s Peak at about 13,600 feet above sea level.

Snelling did not release any details about the death. The body is expected to be recovered Friday.