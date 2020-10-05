Girl’s body found in western Colorado irrigation canal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a body believed to be that of a missing 3-year-old girl was found Sunday in an irrigation canal in western Colorado.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was reported missing Saturday after she is believed to have wandered off from her home.

Extensive searches were conducted late Saturday and Sunday. The Grand Valley Irrigation Co. canal was drained after evidence of was found that the girl had been near it.

The Daily Sentinel reports that the crew of a Centurylink helicopter assisting the search spotted something in the canal, which led to the discovery of the body.