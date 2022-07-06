COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Broadband Office (CBO) within the Governor’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) has launched a new grant program to support broadband expansion and modernization throughout the state.

Advance Colorado Broadband will distribute more than $500 million from federal programs to broadband infrastructure projects essential to bridging the digital divide and bringing fast, reliable and affordable high-speed internet to all Coloradans. The CBO is calling all broadband partners interested in applying for grants to submit a Letter of Intent no later than July 18, 2022.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted our need to be able to work, learn and access critical services virtually. High-speed internet is critical to advancing Colorado’s technological and economic growth,” said Brandy Reitter, CBO Executive Director. “We want to ensure that all Coloradans have affordable, equitable and reliable access to high-speed internet. The Advance Colorado Broadband grant program will develop infrastructure to support our residents now and well into the future.”

The CBO will review all Letters received by the July 18 deadline and prioritize community-driven projects where stakeholders plan to work together to address the state’s broadband needs.

Funding for Advance Colorado Broadband will come from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act (IIJA) program funding: