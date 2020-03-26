Mesa Verde National Park closes amid COVID-19 concerns

This May 5, 2018 image shows cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park near Cortez, Colorado. The White House announced Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, that Finland has agreed to return Native American ancestral remains and funerary objects that where excavated in 1891 from Mesa Verde and ended up in the collection of the National Museum of Finland. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — Effective at sunset on March 25, Mesa Verde will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. This is the state’s second national park to close, Rocky Mountain National Park closed on March 20.

The closure includes the main park road and all loop roads. The park will notify the public when it can resume full operations and provide updates here.



The National Park wants to encourage everyone to take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore Mesa Verde, including our mobile app, podcasts, and videos. These are all available on nps.gov/meve.



The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is the Park’s number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.



Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Refunds for Cliff Palace tours will take place automatically, but those who had reservations should confirm this by checking recreation.gov.