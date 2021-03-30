Meow Wolf, Elitch Gardens & Water World looking to bring a sense of ‘normalcy’ back to Colorado in 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — With Elitch Gardens receiving the green light to start welcoming guests back towards the end of April, it’s positive news for Colorado families looking for any source of normalcy during the pandemic.

Elitch Garden’s plan to reopen in late April 2021

Among the new guidelines Elitch Gardens will have to follow: a reservation system.

According to state and local officials, Elitches will be allowed to welcome 3,200 guests at a time (which is roughly 18% of the theme park’s capacity).

Water World’s 2021 reopening plan

At the same time, Water World is hoping to open at the end of May.

“Our team has developed a comprehensive operational plan, addressing all aspects of our operations to assure good safe, clean and stress free fun for our guests in 2021! Our plan is compiled using guidance and best practices from throughout our industry as well as the CDC, Local and State Health Officials, World Waterpark Association, International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions and Ellis & Associates,” Water World said in a statement on its website.

Water World plans to update its reopening plan for the 2021 season based on the most current guidance provided at the time.

Meow Wolf Denver excited for late 2021 opening

Denver’s newest and hottest attraction, Meow Wolf, is still on track for a late 2021 open.

The 90,000 square foot facility will be Meow Wolf’s largest installation to date.

The arts & entertainment venue just opened its second location, ‘Omega Mart‘, at AREA15 in Las Vegas a little more than a month ago with great success.

Since its opening, tickets to ‘Omega Mart’ have been sold out every single day.

“We opened up on February 18th at 25% and we just increased capacity to 50% and we just extended our hours for another three hours because we’ve been selling out every single day,” said Ike Mayberry, General Manager of Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart in Las Vegas.

Mayberry said Denver will likely have a similar rollout, chocked full of safety procedures.

When it comes its visitors, safety is at the top of Meow Wolf’s mind.

“A good example is if we had to open today in Denver – we’d follow the same guidelines we’re doing in Vegas. We do rigorous cleaning, overnight cleaning with sanitizer. Face masks are required for every attendee, guest, employee,” Mayberry said, to name a few.

Meow Wolf Denver will feature four stories of large-scale interactive art.

Photo: Meow Wolf Denver

According to Mayberry, the space itself is being created by more than 300 artists, 110 of whom are from Colorado.

There are currently over 79 projects inside the space, making up dozens of unique environments.

“Including rooms, portals, wormholes and spaces!” Mayberry said with excitement.

There’s also a music venue being built inside the space, similar to Meow Wolf’s Santa Fe Location.

Meow Wolf’s Vegas location, ‘Omega Mart’, hasn’t dealt with any COVID issues since opening and it’s expecting the Denver location to follow suit with plenty of success and fun for the entire family.

“When you come to our spaces, everyone has a good time! They can forget about the rest of the world and be transported into another realm,” Mayberry explained.

It’s something plenty of Coloradans can use right about now!

Meow Wolf Denver is slated to open in late 2021. Travel + Leisure highlighted it in its Top 50 places to travel to in 2021.