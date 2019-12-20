Memorial service Friday for Colorado firefighter who died of job-related cancer

DENVER, Colo. — A memorial service will be held Friday for a Colorado firefighter who died of a job-related cancer.

South Metro firefighter Troy Jackson, 51, died Monday after a battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare job-related cancer. He is survived by his wife, Lori, and two children.

Jackson was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. He stepped down from his role as assistant chief of operations for health reasons in August 2019.

A memorial service for Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Denver First Church on Hampden Avenue. The service is open to the public.

An emergency vehicle procession will follow the memorial. It’s expected to start around 1:20 p.m. The procession will travel from the church to Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary.

Map shows the procession route.

Flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of Jackson.