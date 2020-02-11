Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News
1  of  37
Closings and Delays
Adult Youth Services Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Aventa Credit Union Avila Integrative Medicine and AIM-i-go Home Health Canon City RE-1 Center Toward Self Reliance Church For All Nations City of Pueblo Municipal Offices Connect Charter School Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Douglas County Libraries Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Fremont Co. Head Start Health Solutions Huerfano Re-1 Kim School R-88 La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Primero RE-2 School District Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo County Board of County Commissioners Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Pueblo Zoo RMSER Early Learning Centers St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo The McClelland School The Salon Professional Academy Transportation Technology Center Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. US Air Force Academy

Memorial, procession route announced for Denver-area firefighter who died from job-related cancer

State

by: Eric Ruble, KDVR

Posted: / Updated:
West Metro Fire Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Dan Moran / Photo courtesy West Metro Fire Rescue

West Metro Fire Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Dan Moran / Photo courtesy West Metro Fire Rescue

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The procession and memorial service have been announced for Dan Moran, a West Metro Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic who died last week from a job-related cancer.

West Metro said Monday that the memorial service will be held Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. at Red Rocks Church at 7100 Wadsworth Blvd. in Arvada.

The memorial is open to the public.

The public is welcome to view the procession before the service as well.

It will begin at 11 a.m. at West Metro Station 13, located at 12613 Indore Pl. in Jefferson County.

From Fire Station 13, the procession will take the following route:

  • Westbound West Ken Caryl Avenue to C-470
  • C-470 to Interstate 70
  • Eastbound I-70 to Ward Road/West 44th Avenue exit
  • Westbound 44th to Ward
  • Northbound Ward to West 72nd Avenue — An arched flag display will be provided by the Golden and Arvada fire departments at Ward and 54th
  • Eastbound 72nd to the church — A flag will be displayed at the church entrance

The motorcade is estimated to arrive at the church at 11:45 a.m.

“Citizens and agency apparatus and personnel are welcome to pay their respects along the procession route,” West Metro said in a written statement.

Moran worked for West Metro for 18 years. He retired in 2018 because of cancer-related complications.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local