COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — Saturday, the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a memorial plaque in honor of Deputy Angela Lobato.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lobato passed away unexpectedly in July 2021 at the age of 25. She had served the county of Costilla for five years.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, “Everyone that knew Angela respected her; she is greatly missed by family, friends, and coworkers alike.” They added she was also a sergeant in the Army National Guard and a mother to a little girl.

The new plaque will remain with the sheriff’s office through relocations or a new administration.

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, please get in touch with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Crisis Text Line (Text START to 741-741).