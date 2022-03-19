ARVADA, Colo. — The third weekend of March marks the second annual “Meat In” event, a celebration of local livestock production and agriculture.

The event was created after Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation that deemed March 20, 2021 as “MeatOut Day,” which was meant to encourage citizens to eat only plant-based foods. In opposition of the day, several Colorado agriculture industries coordinated with restaurants, grocery stores, retail fronts, and local organizations to support a “Meat In” day instead.

According to the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s (CCA), over 25,000 people were fed and over $300,000 supporting need-based causes was collected in the name of Meat In day.

“The goal of this day is to not only celebrate our industries, but pay it forward and continue our fight to end food insecurity in Colorado and support efforts to promote and protect agriculture and food production in our state,” said Steve Wooten, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association president.

This year, CCA, in conjunction with Colorado’s broader beef community, is working directly with Beef Sticks for Backpacks and contributing funds for a week of statewide distribution of beef sticks.

Colorado residents are urged to keep meat “on the breakfast, lunch, and dinner table” during 2022’s weekend event.