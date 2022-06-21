COLORADO SPRINGS — What’s sweeter than catching sight of a newborn fawn, trying out its wobbly legs? That’s what happened on one street in Colorado Springs neighborhood.

The fawn was seen following a doe through someone’s backyard.

According to the Mule Deer Working Project: “Shortly after birth, mule deer fawns exhibit hiding behavior to avoid detection and maximize survival. Newborn fawns are licked clean by the doe to minimize scent.”

The fawns spotted coats also work well in helping to camouflage the animals, allowing them to hide in plain sight.

During spring and early summer, people often see young animals that appear to be alone in the forest, in backyards, on or near trails or along the sides of roads.

But Colorado Park and Wildlife reports fawns are often left alone by their mother while they go to feed, and it’s not unusual for them to be left for several hours at a time.

CPW asks that you not approach, touch or handle young animals.