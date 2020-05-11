Maroon Bells to consider vehicle reservations amid pandemic

The first morning light hits the peaks of Maroon Bells in Aspen, Colo., Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP)

ASPEN, Colo. (The Aspen Times) — Park officials in Colorado have announced that bus service to a scenic area in White River National Forest will likely not be operational this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aspen Times reported that park supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams made the announcement Thursday, citing plans to find alternative scenarios for people to enjoy the Maroon Bells Scenic Area.

The U.S. Forest Service and its partners have started to look into a reservation system that would allow a limited number of private vehicles to drive up the popular destination, based on the number of available parking spots. More details are expected in the coming weeks.