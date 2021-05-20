Manhunt underway in eastern Colorado after deputy ambushed, shot multiple times

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol are searching for a suspect after a deputy was shot multiple times.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call of a theft in progress near Highway 40 and Highway 287 around 3 a.m.

A short time later, a deputy arrived and was ambushed. The deputy was shot multiple times and was able to call for help. Numerous agencies responded, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was transported to a metro area hospital in an unknown condition.

It is unknown if the deputy returned fire.

The suspect is still at large.

Highway 40 is closed is both directions between Limon and Kit Carson due to the police activity.

Map courtesy cotrip.org

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.