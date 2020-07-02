Man who fell to death on South Boulder Peak identified

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a hiker who died after falling about 30 feet near the summit of a mountain peak south of Boulder.

Boulder County sheriff’s officials say a thunderstorm stranded 23-year-old Gavin Caruso, of Springfield, Illinois, and his 19-year-old girlfriend on South Boulder Peak the evening of June 24. The woman was seriously injured when she fell on slippery rocks while coming down from the summit, and Caruso fell when he tried to help her.

He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where he died of a head injury. The woman also was hospitalized.