Man sentenced for stealing cash from fee boxes on Colorado public lands

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison for cutting open fee boxes at northern Colorado recreation areas and stealing the cash inside, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Jayce Peterson, 36, of Oak Creek, Colorado was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in prison, followed by two years on supervised release.

Peterson pled guilty in October to theft of government property and depredation of government property.

Prosecutors said the crimes happened between July and October 2018. Peterson used a torch to cut locks off metal fee tubes used at recreation areas throughout northwestern Colorado, according to prosecutors. He then stole money that others had deposited to pay for camping or day use.

Peterson also stole surveillance cameras that investigators installed to monitor the fee tubes during the investigation, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Peterson’s actions caused more than $39,000 in damage.

Prosecutors said the thefts happened on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.