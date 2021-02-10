Man reported missing from Castle Rock care facility

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Deputies in Douglas County are still looking for a man who wandered away from a care facility in Castle Rock a week ago.

Deputies said Robert Gautsche, 58, wandered away from a care facility in the Silver Heights area on Thursday evening. Deputies believe he was in the area of the Castle Rock King Soopers, and may have gotten a ride from someone. They said they are not sure of his direction of travel, and “at this point he could be anywhere.”

Gautsche was last seen wearing a brown leather-style jacket, dark-colored pants, and light-colored slipper-type shoes. Deputies said he has no money and no phone, and is not on his medication. They said he has a history of traumatic brain injury, but is high-functioning and may not seem to be at risk.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with Douglas County Search and Rescue, have been looking for Gautsche since Thursday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Tinsley at 303-784-7810.