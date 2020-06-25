Man found dead in southwestern Colorado river identified

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in the Animas River in southwestern Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports rafters on a commercial float spotted 31-year-old Michael Flanagan in the water in the southern part of the city Tuesday, and the guide pulled the body to shore. Flanagan, who had been living in Durango, was wearing jeans and a shirt.

La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith says the man drowned, but it’s not yet clear how he ended up in the river. It appears he had been in the water for about an hour to an hour and a half before he was found.

Durango Police Cmdr. Rita Warfield says there were no obvious signs of trauma, and foul play is not suspected.