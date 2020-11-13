Man charged with pointing laser at Denver police helicopter

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man, Logan Scott Debyle, has been charged with pointing a laser at a Denver police helicopter on Nov. 4.

Debyle made his first appearance before the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department confirms their helicopter, which was monitoring protests, was hit with a laser from Cheesman Park. The laser illuminated the aircraft’s cockpit.

Debyle and another man (who was not named) were detained by Denver police at the time.

Pointing a laser at a helicopter or plane is a federal crime.

Debyle faces up to 5 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted.

DPD is investigating the case alongside the Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.