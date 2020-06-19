Man arrested in Colorado accused of torching Minneapolis police station sent back to Minnesota

DENVER (KDVR) — The suspect accused of setting fire to a Minneapolis police station who was arrested in Breckenridge will be transferred back to Minnesota to face federal prosecution.

Dylan Robinson, 22, appeared by video before a federal judge of the U.S. District Court in Denver on Friday afternoon. The judge ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to return Robinson to the U.S. District Court in Minnesota.

Robinson was arrested on June 14 in Breckenridge. He is facing one count of arson and a second count of aiding and abetting in arson, which can carry a penalty of five to 25 years in prison, in the arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by FOX31, Robinson was seen on surveillance video lighting incendiary devices on the night of May 28. In one video, he hands the device to another individual who throws it, and in a second video, he is seen throwing the device.

The court in Minnesota will set future proceedings in the case, including whether or not Robinson will remain in custody pending trial.