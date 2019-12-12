Man accused of shooting Fort Lupton officer appears in court

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The man accused of shooting a Fort Lupton police officer earlier this month appeared in court Wednesday.

Matthew Cotter, 19, is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder. He is also charged with three counts of first-degree assault and one count of attempt to commit first-degree assault.

Cotter is accused of shooting Fort Lupton Sgt. Chris Pelton in the face on Dec. 2.

The shooting occurred while Pelton and other officers were responding to a call about a man with a gun who was trying to make contact with a person inside a home.

According to investigators, when police arrived, Cotter opened fire.

Police returned fire, injuring Cotter.

Pelton and Cotter were airlifted to a hospital.

According to an arrest affidavit, after waiving his Miranda rights, Cotter admitted to firing at least three rounds at Pelton.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke is the lead prosecutor in the case.

A status hearing for Cotter is set for Feb. 19 at 8:15 a.m.