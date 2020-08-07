Man accused in Arizona bomb threat case arrested in Colorado

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A former Prescott-area man suspected of calling in a bomb threat in July has been arrested in Colorado, according to authorities.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said 29-year-old Jake Ruether is facing charges of making terrorist threats, false reporting, threatening, and use of an electronic device to terrify.

They said the charges stem from threatening calls Ruether allegedly made to the Prescott dispatch center on July 26, along with other government buildings.

Authorities said someone called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center and said, “there is a bomb in the building” and hung up.

Investigators eventually linked the call to Ruether, who allegedly made previous bomb threats against jails, police departments, and courthouses in Kansas where he also has ties.

Sheriff’s deputies worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Ruether in Trinidad, Colorado.

Authorities said Ruether was found at a house Wednesday and he was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Ruether is being held in Colorado’s Las Animas County Jail awaiting extradition to Yavapai County.

It was unclear Thursday if Ruether has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.