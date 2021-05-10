Lumber price surge drives up Colorado construction costs

State

by: The Denver Post

Posted: / Updated:
A worker wearing a mask carries a plank at Midwood Lumber & Millwork during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A worker wearing a mask carries a plank at Midwood Lumber & Millwork during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

DENVER (AP) — A nationwide surge in lumber costs is affecting home buyers and homeowners in Colorado.

Ali Wolf with the housing market research firm Zonda says lumber prices are up 250% compared to a year ago, driving up construction costs.

Colorado already had some of the hottest real estate markets in the U.S. Now, lumber prices are contributing to a home price surge that shows no sign of slowing.

The surge follows predictions of a pandemic-related housing slowdown that never came to pass.

Wolf tells The Denver Post last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns made people want homes that meet their evolving needs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local