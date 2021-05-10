Lumber price surge drives up Colorado construction costs

A worker wearing a mask carries a plank at Midwood Lumber & Millwork during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

DENVER (AP) — A nationwide surge in lumber costs is affecting home buyers and homeowners in Colorado.

Ali Wolf with the housing market research firm Zonda says lumber prices are up 250% compared to a year ago, driving up construction costs.

Colorado already had some of the hottest real estate markets in the U.S. Now, lumber prices are contributing to a home price surge that shows no sign of slowing.

The surge follows predictions of a pandemic-related housing slowdown that never came to pass.

Wolf tells The Denver Post last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns made people want homes that meet their evolving needs.