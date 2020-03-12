Loveland police looking for 2-year-old taken by non-custodial parent

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy who was taken by his non-custodial mother last weekend.

Police said on Sunday, a man told police that his 2-year-old child, Leo Liscum, has been taken by his biological mother, without the father’s consent. The father has full court-granted parental control of the child, while the mother has no legal parental standing, according to police.

The suspect, Alexandra Gralewski, took the child while he was under the supervision of a babysitter at a home on Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland, according to police. He was taken around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Leo is described as a white boy, about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with brown hair and green/hazel eyes.

Gralewski is described as a 34-year-old white woman, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 127 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Leo and Gralewski were last seen at the Subway and 7-Eleven near the Econo Lodge at 10811 West I-25 Frontage Road in Longmont around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said Gralewski is known to stay in hotels along the Interstate 25 corridor. They said she may be with a man named Adam Russell Brooks. Police said there are no known cars associated with her.

Police said they are concerned for Leo’s safety, but Gralewski is not a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Loveland police at 970-962-2061 or North Metro Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.