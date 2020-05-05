Loveland man accused of making pipe bombs faces federal charges

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A Loveland man accused of making homemade pipe bombs is facing federal charges after investigators found four pipe bombs at his home in the 5500 block of Gabriel Drive.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned Bradley Bunn was arrested ahead of his planned attendance at a protest related to the government’s COVID-19 orders.

“During the search, FBI personnel discovered four devices that consisted of a galvanized steel pipe with external threads and an external end cap on each end. One end cap on each device contained a hole through which a fuse had been inserted as an initiating system,” the affidavit in support of a criminal complaint indicated.

Investigators reported that Bunn said he planned to use the pipe bombs to hurt people.

“If I experienced a hard entry, at 3 am, having been an infantry commander, it’s really tough to get guys spread out no matter how hard you try. They still want to clump up ‘cause of fear, and I know their, their, anyway, blah, blah, blah,” agents reported Bunn said.

The agent asked whether Bunn planned to use the pipe bombs on a bunch of “clumped up guys out front,” and Bunn is alleged to have responded by saying the F-word followed by, “yes.”

Bunn, whose court history consists of past minor traffic cases and two past protection orders – including one in which he was the defendant and one in which he was the plaintiff – told authorities he considered putting buck shot in the pipe bombs, but he decided against it, according to court records.

“I mean if you’re gonna do a job, do it right. But because I don’t have the sufficient knowledge to know what interacts with what, I didn’t want to put coating on a ball bearing or something that would interact with the gun powder and cause some kind of chemical reaction I didn’t expect,” he told agents, according to the affidavit.

They reported that Bunn told them he planned to ignite the bombs with a lighter.

“It’s a five to seven second fuse like a grenade. I’ve repeatedly tested the fuse links. It’s a hobby fuse,” he allegedly told investigators.

Agents also reported that he told them he didn’t know exactly what he was doing when he made the bombs.

“I don’t have a lot of experience in this. I haven’t done this before,” he admitted.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bunn, who is charged with possession of destructive devices, could face up to 10 years in federal prison.