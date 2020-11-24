Longmont man arrested in fatal shooting on Colorado’s Eastern Plains

SEIBERT, Colo. — A Longmont man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another in Kit Carson County over the weekend, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said the shooting happened Saturday in Seibert, which is off Interstate 70 about 48 miles west of the Colorado-Kansas border. Investigators said several people got into an argument, and one of the people shot two of the others.

One of the victims died in the shooting. The other was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, 34-year-old Israel Anderson of Longmont, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He is being held in the Kit Carson County jail on $175,000 bond.

The victims’ names have not been released.