LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Fire officials are responding to the Soul Shine Fire east of Estes Park, prompting mandatory and voluntary evacuations. Follow along for updates.

4:34 p.m. Voluntary evacuations have been issued from Soul Shine Road east to Brown Trout Lane on the south side of Highway 34, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Additional notifications will be made if any mandatory evacuations are needed.

4:22 p.m. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for all residents on the north end of Soul Shine Road, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement made door-to-door notifications.

For official updates from law enforcement, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. Officials urge against calling 911 unless you are in danger.

4 p.m. Estes Valley Fire Protection District is responding to a 5-acre vegetation fire east of Estes Park at the gate to Soul Shine Road off Highway 34.

The fire is located between Estes Park and Drake.

SkyFOX is heading to the scene.

According to a social media post from fire officials, Soul Shine Road is closed to the public and the fire has been upgraded to a third-alarm fire.