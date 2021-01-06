Live Updates: Colorado lawmakers in lockdown during mob at US Capitol; DeGette calls for impeachment

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. Wednesday to dispute the results of the election and hear from President Donald Trump. Shortly after he finished speaking, a large group of protesters stormed the US Capitol building and even gained entry into the House chambers.

Senators and representatives had split from their joint session to discuss a challenge to the vote results from Arizona at the time. They were placed into lock down and some were able to evacuate.

Below you will find updates from Colorado’s congressional representatives:

In a new tweet, Rep. DeGette called for the president’s impeachment but not arrest – 5:26 p.m.:

“President Trump instigated a violent attack on our Capitol. He is a danger to our country. He should be impeached and removed from office immediately.”

Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Ken Buck, in a joint statement – 5:05 p.m.:

“In America, we hold free, fair, and secure elections and we honor the outcome. We respect the rule of law and an assault on our democratic republic is an assault on all of us who believe in our constitution and what makes our country extraordinary. We respect the peaceful transition of power. The alarming scenes that are unfolding in Washington are something you might expect to see in countries far from our shores, not in our nation’s capitol, and certainly not in the hallowed halls or on the floor of Congress. We are relieved that Colorado’s federal delegation is safe. We all must step up to protect the institutions of our republic, free and fair elections, and the rule of law.”

Rep. Diana DeGette – 4:05 p.m.:

“Today, the president of the United States instigated a riot and urged his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol Building to try to prevent us from certifying the election for his opponent. Make no mistake: This was not a protest, it was an attempted coup. And I never thought I’d see the day that our own president would attempt to bring down our government because he lost an election.

“I was evacuated from the Capitol and am safe at an undisclosed location. We will return to the floor as soon as possible to finish certifying the results of the electoral college and declaring Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the next president and vice president of the United States.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert – 2:40 p.m.:

Thank you to everyone that has been checking in. My staff and I are safe and in an undisclosed location. I support peaceful protests and the rule of law, and denounce all acts of violence. I am grateful to the Capitol Police for their service. Thank you for keeping us safe. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 6, 2021

Sen. John Hickenlooper – 2:36 p.m.:

My staff and I are safe and in a secure lockdown. Grateful to Capitol Police for their work to protect us.



It’s a sad day for our country, but our democracy is stronger than the dangerous attack on the Capitol today. — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) January 6, 2021

Rep. Ken Buck – 2:14 p.m.:

“What has happened at the U.S. Capitol today is disgusting and anti-American. The American people have the right to protest peacefully, but this is not peaceful and it’s not a protest. I condemn this in the strongest terms and urge everyone to stop this madness immediately.



“I want to thank the U.S. Capitol Police for their service and work in keeping members and staff safe.”

My staff and I are safe, please continue to pray for our nation.



The events unfolding at the Capitol are outrageous. We will not tolerate anarchy in this country. pic.twitter.com/RFXmeYh4qS — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) January 6, 2021

Rep. Jason Crow – 1:54 p.m.:

Update: I was trapped in the House Chamber with a few members for a little while as protestors tried to ram down the doors. We didn’t know how we were gonna get out, but Capitol Police were able to clear a route and get us out. We’re all now being protected in a secure location. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 6, 2021

Rep. Joe Neguse – 1:45 p.m.:

We have been safely evacuated, and are sheltering in place.



God bless the Capitol Police and law enforcement for their brave sacrifices. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. — Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse) January 6, 2021

Rep. Doug Lamborn – 1:44 p.m.:

“My staff and I are safe. I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence and have put our law enforcement in harm’s way. Today is supposed to be a day of constitutional debate, not violence. This is not who we are as Americans.”

Sen. Michael Bennet – 1:21 p.m.:

“The U.S. Capitol security perimeter has been breached by protesters. They’ve moved senators and representatives and their staff into a secure lockdown. We’re awaiting more details.”