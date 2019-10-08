Littleton man identified as pilot killed in New Mexico plane crash

Map from Google Maps shows the location of the Pecos Wilderness in New Mexico

MORA COUNTY, N. M. — A Littleton man has been identified as one of two people killed in a plane crash in New Mexico last month.

Nicholas Peterson, 29, was killed in the crash, which happened in the Pecos Wilderness northeast of Santa Fe. The passenger, who also died, has not yet been identified.

New Mexico state police said on September 26, they were notified of a single-engine airplane that had gone missing after taking off from the Santa Fe airport. Several agencies began to search the area surrounding the last known location of the plane’s emergency beacon.

Around 9 a.m. September 30, searchers found a crashed plane in the Pecos Wilderness near Hamilton Mesa. They found Peterson and the passenger dead at the crash site.

New Mexico state police said they have not confirmed whether this airplane is the one that was reported missing on September 26.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.