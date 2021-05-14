List: Top baby names of 2020 in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of the most popular baby names for the previous year.
Olivia and Liam topped the 2020 list in Colorado and nationwide, according to the administration.
The top names for Colorado babies are:
Boys
- Liam
- Oliver
- Noah
- Henry
- William
- James
- Theodore (#23 on U.S. list)
- Jack (#21 on U.S. list)
- Benjamin
- Elijah
Girls
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Emma
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Evelyn
- Isabella
- Ava
- Mia
- Harper
Colorado parents chose similar names as parents across the country. The top 10 names for girls are the same on Colorado’s list as the U.S. list, though they are ranked in a different order.
The top 10 names in the U.S. are:
Boys
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- William
- James
- Benjamin
- Lucas (#14 on Colorado’s list)
- Henry
- Alexander (#18 on Colorado’s list)
Girls
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Isabella
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Harper
According to the administration, the top five fastest-rising names in 2020 nationwide were:
Boys
- Zyair
- Jaxtyn
- Jakobe
- Kylo
- Aziel
Girls
- Avayah
- Denisse
- Jianna
- Capri
- Rosalia
Visit the Social Security Administration website to see a full list of top names, and find out where your baby’s name ranks.