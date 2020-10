List: Colorado ski area opening dates for 2020

Skiers complete their first run at the reopening of Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort, which closed in mid-March to help in the effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Keystone, Colo. The ski area is the only one in the state to take advantage of the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions by Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado’s high country is gearing up for a socially-distanced ski season in 2020. Here’s a look at planned opening dates for Colorado’s resorts.

Tap the name of each resort for details about changes they’re making amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mid-October

November 6

November 13

November 20

November 21

November 23

November 25

November 26

November 27

November 28

Howelsen Hill

November 30

December 11

December 12

December 18

To be announced