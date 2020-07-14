Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News

Legal cannabis sales in Colorado reach all-time high in May

State

by: The Denver Post

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - This Monday, May 20, 2019, file photo shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

FILE – This Monday, May 20, 2019, file photo shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

DENVER (AP) — Cannabis sales in Colorado set a new monthly record in May, reaching their highest level since broad legalization in 2014.

State data compiled by The Denver Post shows that dispensaries sold over $192 million worth of cannabis products that month. The figure is up about 29% from April and 32% from May 2019. Sales at both medical and recreational marijuana shops hit monthly all-time highs.

In all, the cannabis industry has sold more than $779 million in products so far this year and paid more than $167 million in taxes and fees to the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local