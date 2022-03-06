LEADVILLE, COLO – The 74th Running of Leadville Ski Joring returned to Colorado this weekend.

Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include a team made up of a rider and skier who must navigate jumps, slalom gates, and the spearing of rings for points. Leadville, the highest incorporated city in North America, has hosted skijoring competitions since 1949.

Rider Jeff Dahl (R) races down Harrison Avenue towing skier and son Greg Dahl during the 74th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition in Leadville, Colorado, on March 5, 2022. – Dahl has been competing as an arider for 27 consecutive years and teams up with his sons.

A rider pulls a skier off of a jump during the 74th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 5, 2022 in Leadville, Colorado.

According to the competition’s official website, The skier is timed through the course, and penalties are assessed by missing gates or jumps, and by missing or dropping the baton or any of the rings. The competitor’s race for cash prizes and teams are made up by a random draw before the start.

A skier crosses the finish after collecting a series of rings while competing in the 74th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 5, 2022 in Leadville, Colorado.

Rider Carissa Dahl (R) races down Harrison Avenue while skier Jason Decker airs out a jump during the 74th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 5, 2022 in Leadville, Colorado.

A rider pulls a skier down Harrison Avenue during the 74th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 5, 2022 in Leadville, Colorado.

Skier Bruce Stott carves a turn after collecting rings during the 74th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition on March 5, 2022 in Leadville, Colorado.

According to the city of Leadville’s website, their Ski Joring is unique because of its speed. When the event was first introduced in 1949, it was based on a similar event in Steamboat Springs. However, Steamboat’s skijoring was considered too slow for the racehorses that would be used in Leadville.

The event is being live-streamed on Leadville Ski Joring‘s facebook page.