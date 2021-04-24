Leadville gear ‘library’ builds new generation of outdoor adventurers

by: JASON BLEVINS, The Colorado Sun

Cross-country skiing on Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park February 12, 2017. / National Park Service photo

LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — A new facility at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville is lowering barriers for those who have not typically had access to the great outdoors.

Get Outdoors Leadville! recently opened a gear library to lend essentials like backpacks, sleeping bags, mountain bikes and helmets. Its leaders say they are providing access to low-income families, immigrants and families of color.

The library is open to all Lake County residents and there is a small membership fee. But residents who can’t afford a membership still will get access.

Colorado Mountain College also envisions the facility as a real-life laboratory for students in the school’s outdoor leadership training program.

