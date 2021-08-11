Leader of Kings de Monte Gang sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

DENVER – The leader of the Kings de Monte Gang of San Luis Valley was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to ten years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The leader is Felipe Nevarez of Alamosa, Colorado.

On April 3, 2019, a few Alamosa County Sheriff’s Department deputies encountered Nevarez driving a black BMW near Alamosa and Monte Vista. He evaded the officers, reversing the BMW at top speed down a rural driveway. Nevarez got out of the car and fled into an open field. After nearly forty-five minutes of searching, law enforcement located Nevarez hiding with a large bag of methamphetamine and over $16,000 in cash.

In 2019, Nevarez had multiple state arrest warrants for his arrest; however, this most recent federal conviction totals his ninth felony.

United States District Court Judge Robert Blackburn sentenced Nevarez on Tuesday, Aug. 10. He was also ordered to forfeit over $16,000 in narcotics sales proceeds.

“The distribution of meth in rural communities can have devasting effects that go beyond those associated with taking the drug,” said Eric Balliet, deputy special agent with Home Security Investigations Denver.

To learn more about the case, visit the website.