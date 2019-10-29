1  of  32
Closings and Delays
Academy School of Driving Air Academy Federal Credit Union Big Sandy SD Calhan RJ1 Church For All Nations Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy District 49 Douglas County Libraries Eastlake High School Edison 54JT Elbert Schools 200 Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ellicott 22 Fort Carson Health Solutions Hope Montessori Falcon Hope Montessori Monument Huerfano Re-1 Manitou Springs SD 14 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. New Life Outlets at Castle Rock Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute Primrose School of Briargate Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences St. Mary's High School Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov.

Lawsuit: Colorado fertility doctor used own sperm to impregnate woman

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DNA molecule, double helix, drawing on texture, partial graphic

DNA molecule, double helix, drawing on texture, partial graphic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A family has filed a lawsuit alleging that a Colorado fertility doctor used his own sperm instead of that of an anonymous donor to impregnate a woman without her knowledge or consent.

KUSA-TV reports that the lawsuit contends Dr. Paul Jones of Grand Junction committed fraud by using his own sperm to artificially inseminate Cheryl Emmons, allowing her to give birth to two daughters in 1980 and 1985, respectively.

The suit contends the daughters discovered they shared Jones’ DNA with a number of strangers this year. It alleges negligence, fraud and other causes of action and seeks damages in a civil trial.

Attorneys for Jones and for Women’s Health Care of Western Colorado, where he practiced, didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to telephone messages seeking comment on the suit.

Information from: KUSA-TV

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories