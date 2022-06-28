COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper urged the U.S. Air Force to address water contamination in El Paso County from polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which were found in firefighting foam used at Peterson Space Force Base (SFB).

According to the lawmakers, PFAS have contaminated the Widefield aquifer that provides drinking water to thousands of area residents. They say it also supplies surface water to nearby ponds, some of which are used for recreational fishing.

“Given the elevated levels of PFAS discovered in the fish and surface water of El Paso County linked to contamination from Air Force operations, we request that a pilot project be conducted at Willow Springs pond to test technologies which may be used to remove PFAS from surface water bodies,” the senators wrote in a recent letter. “To the extent possible, the Air Force should coordinate with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the other state partners who research the effects of PFAS contamination.”

In June 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry released a report highlighting disturbing data on elevated blood levels of PFAS in residents exposed to drinking water contaminated by operations at the Peterson Space Force Base.

While the health effects of PFAS chemicals are still being determined, studies have linked PFAS exposure to developmental damage, certain cancers, and immune system dysfunction, according to the CDC.

Bennet and Hickenlooper are also asking the Biden Administration to take additional steps to address PFAS contamination stemming from military activities to protect communities.

The full text of the letter is available HERE.